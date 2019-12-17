Atletico Madrid chairman’s weird response to Liverpool draw

Atletico Madrid chairman Enrique Cerezo reckons Liverpool should be more worried about facing his side than the other way round.

Yesterday, the Reds drew the Spanish giants in the Champions League Last 16 – with the matches to be played in February and March for a place in the quarters.

Liverpool have never lost a two-legged European tie under Jurgen Klopp’s management, but Cerezo reckons a Europa League victory nine years ago is evidence they can do it again…

“I think the vertigo has to hit Liverpool. We knew that Liverpool or any other could play us,” he told MARCA. “It is not the first time we have eliminated them, we already eliminated him in UEFA. It is a great team, but we have Jan (Oblak).”

Time and time again opponents shout their mouth off about Liverpool before playing us, and live to regret it – so we’re mighty pleased with these comments!

In truth though, we’re not going to be worried about the Champions League for a few months, now.

The first-team will try to win the Club World Cup before Christmas, and then continue our charge at the top of the Premier League, where we’ve played 17 matches, winning 16 and drawing one.