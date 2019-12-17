‘Harvey Elliott is ridiculous’ Many LFC fans on Twitter salute the potential genius of the pitch’s youngest player

Liverpool fielded a team of kids tonight v Aston Villa, with manager Jurgen Klopp not even on the touchline.

But despite losing a few early goals, Reds on Twitter were wowed by the utter composure and confidence of Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year-old is the youngest footballer on display at Villa Park, but in the first-half, played with more confidence than the rest of the 21 grown-ups..

Elliott had an effort on goal which was saved and made smart decisions every time he got on the ball.

His talent is beyond obvious, and it won’t be long before he’s a genuine option for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

It’s not often you see a lad and you just know – but with Elliott – you just know.

Whatever the score tonight, the more minutes the former Fulham player gets for for our first-team the better.

It's really hard to stay cool about Harvey Elliott. What an insane baller he is man. pic.twitter.com/NGVbgGtHCX — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) December 17, 2019

Get the ball to Harvey Elliott. It's a good tactic. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is very, very good. Isn't he? — Matt (@FalseFMatt) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott just oozes class — Mike Appo(Vote Labour) (@mikeA1981) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott, remember the name! Just 16 years old 🔥🔥🔥#YNWA lad — Sabyasachi (@Sabya_C) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is the best player on the pitch — Håvard🇳🇴 (@haavardanm) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is better than the lot of these Villa players and he’s fkn 16 — Anthony ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AS__1976) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott plays like he's a 23 year old with years of experience. Absolutely ridiculous that he's this good at 16, talk about potential 👏 #LFC — Oli Kilroe (@OLILFC11) December 17, 2019