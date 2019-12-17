‘Harvey Elliott is ridiculous’ Many LFC fans on Twitter salute the potential genius of the pitch’s youngest player

Liverpool fielded a team of kids tonight v Aston Villa, with manager Jurgen Klopp not even on the touchline.

But despite losing a few early goals, Reds on Twitter were wowed by the utter composure and confidence of Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year-old is the youngest footballer on display at Villa Park, but in the first-half, played with more confidence than the rest of the 21 grown-ups..

Elliott had an effort on goal which was saved and made smart decisions every time he got on the ball.

His talent is beyond obvious, and it won’t be long before he’s a genuine option for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

It’s not often you see a lad and you just know – but with Elliott – you just know. 

Whatever the score tonight, the more minutes the former Fulham player gets for for our first-team the better.

