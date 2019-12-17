‘Immensely proud…’ Many LFC fans pile onto Twitter to support young Reds despite unjust scoreline

Liverpool went in at half-time v Aston Villa 4-0 down, but were probably the better team in the opening 45 minutes at Villa Park.

They had more of the ball, more shots and more passes but every time the older side got the ball in our half, they engineered a goal.

The backline could have done better on a few occasions, but is that really a surprise? Their average age is 19 and a handful could be in school tomorrow!

Harvey Elliott was likely the pick of the bunch, with Pedro Chirivella and Isaac Christie-Davies also doing well in midfield.

The FA have a lot to answer for in fairness, but Jurgen Klopp will be as proud of the young lads as the fans were online.

The manner in which they kept the ball and controlled possession, away from home, deserves congratulating – and the goals we conceded will simply be a good lesson for the future.

