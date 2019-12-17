Kabasele sent out a hilarious tweet after Salah’s nutmeg goal

Mo Salah scored a sensational double v Watford at the weekend, helping Liverpool to a 2-0 win.

His first was a right-footed curler into the top corner, but his second was arguably even better…

Salah diverted Divock Origi’s scuffed shot into the corner with a Cruyff-esque flick which went through the legs of Christian Kabasele on its way to the back of the net!

After the game, the defender sent out a brilliant tweet – showing his reaction to the skill which confirmed the game!

When you realised that you will be in @premierleague highlights for many years 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aefzN1DJPM — Christian Kabasele (@chriskabasele27) December 14, 2019

We’re glad the DR Congo international took it so well…

Liverpool are not playing in the Premier League now until Boxing Day, but have three games – one in the Carabao Cup and two in the Club World Cup before then.

We’re sure that privately, Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t mind if we lost to Aston Villa to ease January’s fixture list – but know full well he wants us to do the business over in Qatar and secure the only competition in our history we’ve yet to snare.