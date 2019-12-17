LFC want Mathieu Gonçalves as backup to Andy Robertson at left-back

Liverpool are looking at the possibility of buying Mathieu Gonçalves, claim L’Equipe, translated in the Mirror.

The 18-year-old plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1 and is highly rated, having already made five appearances this season.

The report says we’re considering Gonçalves as a backup option for Andy Robertson, our undisputed first-choice left-back.

Robbo doesn’t need replacing, considering he’s arguably the best player in the world in this position – but his primary rotation option James Milner is more comfortable in midfield and the other possibilities are youth players.

Gonçalves is the age of a youth player himself, but his experience of professional football and his reputation make him an intriguing potential buy.

We do think that strengthening not only left-back but right-back as well would be a smart thing to do for a club who rely heavily on the attacking prowess of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

If our interest in Gonçalves is genuine, perhaps Michael Edwards and Klopp agree.