(Video) Andy Robertson posts hilarious reaction to Milner’s new deal

Andy Robertson is the best left-back in the world – but he’s almost as good on social media as he is on the football field!

The Scot posted a reaction to James Milner’s new contract this morning, with Robbo’s veteran team-mate now set to stay with the Reds until 2022 – which will bring him to his 36th birthday.

Robbo’s video shows him at Melwood looking longingly over Milner in appreciation of the legend’s talents!

Right now, Milner is the primary backup option to Robbo at left-back, but you can guarantee that over the next few years, he’ll play in multiple positions under Jurgen Klopp.