(Video) Sadio Mane made beautiful request of Troy Deeney after Saturday’s win

Sadio Mane is as good a person as he is a footballer.

And he’s a very, very good footballer!

Following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Watford, Mane made sure to ask Watford skipper Troy Deeney to ‘look after my boy,’ in regards to Ismaila Sarr – Mane’s Senegal team-mate.

Mane said that Sarr is a ‘shy boy,’ and requested that Deeney keeps an eye on him – and that he should have a good Christmas!

What a guy…

You can watch the conversation in the video below: