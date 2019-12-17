(Video) ‘What are you laughing at?’ Carra winds up Coady on MNF for position claim

Former Liverpool player Connor Coady was excellent on Monday Night Football yesterday evening alongside Jamie Carragher.

The Wolves captain spoke eloquently and came across as a great guy, even when Carra was trying to wind him up!

Coady described a time in his career when he was asked to play as an attacking midfielder, which made our legendary ex-centre-back scoff in the corner…

‘What are you laughing at,’ Coady responded – with a smile of his own!

Watch it below: