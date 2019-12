Sadly, Liverpool won’t be facing Xavi in the Club World Cup semi-finals, after his side Al Sadd were knocked out by Monterrey in the quarters.

Instead, we face the Mexicans tomorrow night – while Xavi’s Doha-based team have made the very short trip home!

Before thy were defeated though, Xavi was asked about the prospect of facing Liverpool – and gave a a tremendously insightful answer.

The way he lauds Jurgen Klopp’s tactics is especially brilliant.

Watch the video, courtesy of FIFA TV, here!