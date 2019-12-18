Dean Smith explains what he said to LFC’s youngsters & makes prediction for their future

Liverpool’s youngsters lost 5-0 to Aston Villa last night, but actually came out of the game with plenty of credit.

We had more of the ball, more shots, more corners and made more passes than our opponents!

But in the end, we were poor in both boxes and in fairness, Villa were clinical.

Dean Smith, Villa’s manager, came into our dressing room after the game though and congratulated our kids for their stellar efforts.

Both he and his assistant John Terry said some kind words, which Neil Critchley, our manager on the night, confirmed.

“I was brought up coaching U18s, U23s,” Smith began, before suggesting that “there’s some starlets” who would go on to have Premier League careers.

Listen to his and Critchley’s explanation of the conversations in the video below:

Harvey Elliott was our brightest spark, but we were also impressed with Dutchman Ki-Jana Hoever and midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

The first two have an enormous futures with the first-team, although the skipper on the night, Chirivella is set to leave in January.