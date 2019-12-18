Gary Lineker goes viral with Virgil van Dijk tweet with Dutchman not on field v. Monterrey

Virgil van Dijk was missing for Liverpool as the Reds managed to turn over Mexican outfit Monterrey 2-1, but the opposition did give us a run for our money.

Partly down to the absence of the Dutchman, and fellow countryman Gini Wijnaldum, Brazilian Fabinho and Jordan Henderson being shifted into defence, Monterrey were a major handful.

But Gary Lineker went heavy on social media, talking about the importance of van Dijk to the Liverpool squad. He went as far as to suggest the centre half alone has turned the Reds into what we are now.

Liverpool without @VirgilvDijk at the back look a bit like Liverpool used to look at the back before they signed @VirgilvDijk. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2019

We agree somewhat with what the former Leicester man has said, but it doesn’t help when Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren were all missing from the squad – and Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane missing from the starting eleven.

It’s just shows a lack of respect to the players listed above, when someone like Lineker says something like that.

To be fair though, van Dijk has been a big part of what has turned us into the team we see today. It’s hardly a surprise that players – past and present – have been lauding the Dutchman, as he’s transforming into one of the finest defenders in world football before our eyes.

We did miss him today, and he’s been outstanding all season – he’ll be at the epicentre of the explosion that will be Liverpool fans’ joy if the Premier League title comes to Anfield.