(Images) Hilarious photo emerges of Klopp mocking Monterrey manager

Posted by
(Images) Hilarious photo emerges of Klopp mocking Monterrey manager

This is absolutely brilliant…

Jurgen Klopp does not like other managers trying to get his players sent off, and made that very clear tonight!

Liverpool beat Monterrey 2-1, confirming a spot in Saturday’s Club World Cup Final, but it wasn’t a game played with a nice atmosphere between the sides – with the Mexicans throwing themselves about and exaggerating everything throughout the 90 minutes.

When Antonio Mohamed started waving an imaginary red-card towards the referee, Klopp was furious.

In the pictures below, you can see him doing an impression of of his rival – which is utterly hilarious!

Never change, boss!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top