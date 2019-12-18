Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Virgil van Dijk & Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a positive update on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, and has done somewhat the same for Gini Wijnaldum.

The midfielder has travelled to Qatar with the rest of the senior squad, even though he sustained an injury during the Reds’ game against Watford.

Our FIFA Club World Cup fixture against Mexican outfit Monterrey will come too soon for the No.5, but the boss’ inclusion of Gini suggests he may appear in the final (should we make it).

Klopp spoke to the press, ahead of our fixture in the middle east. “Gini was not as serious as we thought in the first moment, so he’s here doing the first recovery and then we have stuff what is necessary,” he’s quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“So we will see day by day but for tomorrow night he’s not involved.“

A man noticeably absent from recent training was van Dijk – which is obviously a big concern – but the boss has reassured fans that the centre half is fine and was just working on different methods of recovery.

“Virgil is fine. We had to do different stuff for recovery for different people, so that was the reason why he was not involved yesterday in the session, but Virgil is fine. All the rest of the squad is fine.“

It’s a relief that the Dutch duo will be available for selection as they’re two of our best players, and the clubs that have made it to the Club World Cup cannot be taken lightly.

The Reds face Monterrey tonight and the victor will taken on Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the final.