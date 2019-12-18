Klopp says he wishes Minamino had played v Monterrey: ‘He’d have been really good’

Jurgen Klopp did everything but admit outright that we’re buying Takumi Minamino, who was today having his medical ahead of a Liverpool move on January 1.

After tonight’s 2-1 win v Monterrey, the boss was asked in Qatar about the incoming Japanese and had to ask the Press Officer if it had been officially announced yet – before claiming he would have loved the 24-year-old available in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Ian Doyle of the Echo tweeted his quotes post-match:

Klopp asked about Minamino (looks to #LFC press officer): I can't speak about it! But if he could come… he'd have been really good here today, I could have brought him on. But we have to wait for that one. Sorry. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 18, 2019

If this isn’t a confirmation, we don’t know what is!

The Reds scored another late goal to get the win in a fairly drab encounter, thanks to some smart late subs from the boss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross found Roberto Firmino, and the Brazilian scored a much-needed goal after a barren run.

Minamino will offer Liverpool another exciting offensive option who can play in multiple positions.

Hopefully, he’ll be confirmed in time for the FA Cup tie with Everton on January 5th.