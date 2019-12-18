Klopp signed new deal to build new team for LFC’s next manager

Renowned journalist David Ornstein has published a belter of a report in The Athletic which details what Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans are for Liverpool.

The article states that the German is looking at preparing the Reds for life after him, including a gradual restructuring of the team as the current crop age – making the next manager’s job a bit easier!

“Among the German’s key motivations for committing until 2024 was a desire to lay the foundations for “Liverpool after Klopp” and that will include a gradual restructure of the team,” Ornstein claims.

The current Liverpool squad are mostly in their mid-to-late 20s, and by the end of Klopp’s current deal, they’ll all be entering the latter stages of their careers.

The state of the Reds at the moment is that of the elite – there is nowhere else in the world you can go where you’d be more capable of winning major honours. We don’t have to worry about our star players being plucked from us.

Restructuring the team sounds like a major job, but the boss has given himself another length of time in which he previously managed to turn us from a club finishing seventh to deserved European Champions.

He’s completed his puzzle at Anfield, that is the first team, and his next job is to make sure that the red cauldron remains the home of the best football club in the world for years to come.

Rising stars coming into the club – like Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg – points toward the Reds having a future as promising as the present, not to mention the nurturing players like Rhian Brewster receive.

But, for now, let’s just enjoy Klopp and this incredible team he has assembled.