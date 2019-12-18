Liverpool hierarchy plans to win PL 2 years on the trot & then rebuild for another legacy – Ornstein

“Owners FSG are understood to have outlined a vision of the current squad winning the Premier League title this season and next before the rebuild gathers pace, during which time Klopp’s men finishing far lower down the table would be acceptable so long as the ultimate project remains on course,” Ornstein claims. “By then, a lot of Liverpool’s key players will be moving into the latter part of their careers and already there are young talents and new signings being identified as potential successors.”

This is very exciting stuff – and it makes sense. Right now, our best players are all in their primes – around 27 or 28-years-old – and are in a position to collect a number of trophies.

They won the Champions League last year, the Super Cup this, and are on course for Premier League glory – should everything go to plan.

With Pep Guardiola’s future slightly uncertain, it’s a fantastic opportunity for Liverpool and Klopp to not only secure the title this season but the following one too.

As Ornstein states, this will be when a rebuild could be considered – and the club will surely be in a financial position to pay for this considering our global growth, success and stadium expansion plans.