“Love this” – Gary Lineker hails Jurgen Klopp’s “lesson in leadership”

Western Union sat down with Jurgen Klopp to talk about many things, and the issue of leadership was brought up and that’s something the boss knows a lot about.

The German stated that he surrounds himself with people who are experts in things that he is not good at, and simply exudes confidence to allow those around him to grow.

A clip of this interview was shared by Twitter user @AnfieldWatch with very little context, but in the clip, the boss explains his way of life and how that relates to football.

Gary Lineker picked up on this Tweet and resonate with Klopp’s message – retweeting the clip and adding “Love this. A great lesson in leadership.”

Love this. A great lesson in leadership. https://t.co/Gm3tcGoqCC — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 17, 2019

Even rival fans would have to admit that the Liverpool manager has hit the nail on the head here – what he says is absolutely spot on, and contains no ego.

Some bosses seem to like the idea that they’re the main character in their story, but that really isn’t the case with Jurgen.

He even suggests that his theatrics, or “confidence” as he puts it, is to help the people around him grow because they can believe in a person who acts in such a way.