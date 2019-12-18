Monterrey coach makes bitter comment on Liverpool post-match that proves he watched a different game

Have you ever seen a side that roll around the floor more than Monterrey?

Probably, but not for a while, anyway.

They also made plenty of fouls and Liverpool were undoubtedly harshly done by the referee – with one ridiculous decision made to stop one of our counter-attacks due to a Monterrey cramp!

Antonio Mohamed, their manager, bizarrely complained about the referee treatment after the game – saying his side were harshly done by because we’re a bigger side…

Journalist Andy Hunter tweeted his downright stupid comments after the game:

How anybody can have watched this game and came out of it with that opinion is beyond us.

Thankfully, Roberto Firmino scored a late winner, thanks to a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold assist, that clinched us the game and just as importantly – eradicated the possibility of Extra Time.

Now, it’s Flamengo on Saturday. Liverpool should expect another side expert in the Dark Arts.

