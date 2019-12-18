“Our heads are held high” – Elliott shares defiant message after young LFC side lose to Villa

Liverpool named their youngest-ever side at Villa Park as the hosts put five past the Reds and eliminated them from the League Cup.

As per the Telegraph, the average age of the team was just over 19 – which has made it the most junior side that’s ever turned out for the Reds.

Pedro Chirivella, at 22, was one of the most senior players in the team, and will now go down in history as the third youngest ever captain of the club behind only Steven Gerrard and Alex Raisbeck – but ahead of Jamie Carragher!

But, even though he was the youngest player on the pitch, Harvey Elliot is a lad who can feel very proud of himself too. He was exemplary on the pitch – letting his football do the talking – and very classy off it in the post match.

Even though we can recognise how well the young Reds played, getting slapped 5-0 is never fun, but the winger only had messages of pride and thanks after the full-time whistle.

Elliott shared a post on Instagram which said that their “heads are held high” after the performance put in by the Reds’ youngest-ever line up, and that he was proud of everyone involved.