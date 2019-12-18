Takumi Minamino Medical today: Rb Salzburg star set for LFC transfer on January 1 & debut four days later

Takumi Minamino is currently undergoing his medical at a hospital in Liverpool.

The Japanese international is signing from Rb Salzburg on January 1, Paul Joyce has confirmed, claiming that the 24-year-old could make his debut in the FA Cup v Everton four days later.

Takumi Minamino set to have a medical at Liverpool today. Barring no hitches, he would join from Red Bull Salzburg on January 1and his first game could be the FA Cup tie versus Everton on Jan 5. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 18, 2019

Liverpool agreed to pay Minamino’s £7.25m release-clause last week and barring any hitches, the transfer will be surely announced imminently.

The attacker will give us another superb option in the second half of this season, as the club try to win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Minamino is fast, skilful and has an excellent goal/assist return – which will allow Jurgen Klopp to rotate his front-three a little more easily.

With Minamino joining Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as backup options to Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, we look a little more packed in the offensive areas.

He can also play as a no.10 or even an attacking midfielder, so the options are now plentiful.