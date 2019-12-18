(Video) Cat-like Alisson saves well as Pabon hits vicious free-kick on target

Alisson has been a lot busier than we probably would have expected or wanted in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Dorlan Pabon has been the most lively of the Monterrey forwards, even though Rogelio Funes Mori got the first half goal for the Mexicans.

Colombian forward Pabon has a vicious shot on him, and stood over a free-kick in the second half. He hit it so well that it look destined for the top-left corner, but the Brazilian denied his fellow South American.

