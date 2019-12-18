(Video) Harvey Elliott highlights from Villa suggests he was best player on the pitch

Liverpool put out a very youthful side against Aston Villa in the League Cup – and the young Reds were humbled by the Villains.

But the 5-0 score line does not accurately represent how well the visitors played at Villa Park this week, as a 4-3 win for the hosts would have been more suitable.

Harvey Elliott stood out as one of the better players on Liverpool’s side, and even though he was the youngest, showed a healthy amount of arrogance – it looked like he believed in his own ability, and he is right to.

His highlights from the game suggest that he may have actually been the best player on the pitch.

Take a look at the video below: