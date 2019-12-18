(Video) Harvey Elliott’s audacious flick v. Villa would have been class assist

Harvey Elliott stuck out for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the League Cup – his arrogance, and overall flare, set him apart from the flock.

It’s not that the young Reds performed particularly bad; the 5-0 score line flatters the hosts, but it’s that the young winger seems to believe he’s the best player on the pitch.

And he may actually be right. One moment that stood out was a flick inside the box which would have turned into an excellent assist, if the chance was converted.

Take a watch of the video below (and skip to 0:10):