(Video) Idiotic radio presenter goes on Klopp rant which completely misses the point

Liverpool are playing two games in two days this week not because we asked to, but because that’s what the FA organised – knowing full well that we’d be competing in the Club World Cup ever since June 1 when we won the Champions League.

So any angst at the team Jurgen Klopp put out last night should be entirely directed at the schedulers and not the club who are representing Europe in Qatar as our right as champions.

But yesterday evening, Andy Goldstein on the radio completely misunderstood all of this, labelling Klopp ‘disrespectful,’ accusing him of hanging his players out to dry and worrying too much about the ‘vanity project’ of the Club World Cup.

In the video embedded below, you can hear his foolish rant – which is utterly nonsensical.

How is Klopp expected to be in two places at once? How can he not bring the players who won him the Champions League to the Club World Cup? What would be the point in flying 3,000 miles to Qatar if we were not going to try and win it?

Dinosaurs like Goldstein might not like to admit it, but the EFL Cup is nowhere near as prestigious as the Club World Cup – not by a long shot.