(Video) Keita shows striker’s instinct with goal; Salah assists with scrumptious reverse ball v. Monterrey

Get in! Liverpool were given an early lead in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican outfit Monterrey through Naby Keita.

The Guinean midfielder was on the end of a delicious reverse ball from Mohamed Salah, and he made no mistake from just inside the area.

You’d imagine it to be the other way around – but these lads are so versatile that anybody has a decent chance of grabbing a goal nowadays.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):