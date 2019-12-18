(Video) Keita shows striker’s instinct with goal; Salah assists with scrumptious reverse ball v. Monterrey

Get in! Liverpool were given an early lead in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican outfit Monterrey through Naby Keita.
The Guinean midfielder was on the end of a delicious reverse ball from Mohamed Salah, and he made no mistake from just inside the area.
You’d imagine it to be the other way around – but these lads are so versatile that anybody has a decent chance of grabbing a goal nowadays.
Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):
That assist from Salah and that finish from Naby Keita! Brilliant work from Salah make that goal happen! 🇪🇬 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/XEQNXObfz8
— Samue (@SamueILFC) December 18, 2019
