(Video) Klopp looks ready to fight Monterrey boss after he tells ref to send Gomez off

Jurgen Klopp lost his cool big time in Liverpool’s FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey as manager Antonio Mohamed told the referee to send Joe Gomez off.

The young centre half was rightly shown a yellow card from bringing down a forward of the Mexican outfit as they broke on the counter attack in the second half.

Another challenge came in from Gomez, a strong one, and Mohamed was gesturing to the match officials that he should be sent off.

This when our man Klopp lost his cool and got very angry with his opposite number – safe to say they won’t be keeping in touch after this.

Take a look at the video below (via RTK):