(Video) LFC subs Firmino & Trent combine to score genius last-gasp winner v. Monterrey

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bobby Firmino came on late on for Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, after a hairy affair with Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Mo Salah danced around with the ball around the edge of the opposition area in the 90th minute, before releasing the ball to the full back who put in a lovely cross.

It went low and true, and Bobby made no mistake that close to the net as he turned it in with no danger.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):

Bobby Firmino’s winning goal there. What a ball that is from Trent. pic.twitter.com/H9ZkUhjo9M — 🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 (@TheRedDebate) December 18, 2019