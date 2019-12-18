(Video) Robbo’s explicit reaction to Monterrey theatrics will have LFC fans in stitches

It didn’t take long for us to realise that Monterrey were going to be somewhat theatrical in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

They’ve got a bit of grit to their play, in that they leave a bit extra on opposition players, but they’re certainly not capable of taking what they dish out.

Jordan Henderson put in a stern tackle on one of the Monterrey attackers, and in what looked like a scene from a comedy, Andy Robertson walked into the shot and said “f***ing hell, honestly”!

Take a watch of the clip below (via BBC/RTE):

