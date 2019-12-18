(Video) Sadio Mane shuts down journo asking about Mo Salah beef

As if reporters are still trying to find an issue between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah!

Maybe the fact we’ve been winning every match they both play together suggests there isn’t a problem…?

After the 2-1 win over Monterrey tonight, a journalist enquired to Mane if there was any disagreement between he and the Egyptian – presumably based on the Burnley row a few months back – but with a smile on his face – Sadio gave the perfect answer.

“What kind of problem? People, keep supporting Salah. He’s doing everything for Egypt – and we’ll see you soon in Egypt!” he said.

Now, Mane and Mo will hope to secure the Club World Cup on Saturday night against Flamengo.

What an occasion that will be…