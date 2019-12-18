Villa share cheeky Tweet after knocking youngest-ever LFC side out of EFL Cup

Liverpool named their youngest-ever side at Villa Park as the hosts put five past the little Reds and eliminated the from the League Cup.

As per the Telegraph, the average age of the team was just over 19 – which has made it the most junior side that’s ever turned out for the Reds.

Pedro Chirivella, at 22, was one of the most senior players in the team, and will now go down in history as the third youngest ever captain of the club behind only Steven Gerrard and Alex Raisbeck – but ahead of Jamie Carragher!

Youngest ever @LFC captains:- Alex Raisbeck – 20 years 250 days (1900),

Steven Gerrard – 22 years 160 days (2002),

PEDRO CHIRIVELLA – 22 years 207 days (2019), @Carra23 – 22 years 225 days (2000). — Ged Rea (@ged0407) December 17, 2019

The youthfulness of the Liverpool team does take away some of the shine off the victory for the Villains, but we think both sets of fans will be happy enough with the result and response.

The Reds put in an incredible shift, considering their age and that they were up against Premier League opposition, and Villa – of course – edge closer to silverware.

After the game, there were sarcastic celebrations on social media for and from Villa, but people wouldn’t let fans of the Villains forget the Liverpool side they faced.

Which resulted in an incredible Tweet from Villa’s social media team who addressed these jokes head on. Take a look: