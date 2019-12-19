Jadon Sancho to LFC ‘still on,’ but £127m fee an issue – Fjortoft

Former striker turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortfoft has claimed that Liverpool are still keen on Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, but that the youngster won’t be going anywhere in January…

He also suggests that the German club have slapped an outrageous £127m price-tag on his head, which has cooled our interest – as you would expect.

Re: Sancho An update Sancho has been told he MUST stay till summer at least. So NO January- move possible.

“Goals/assists/wins” I understand Liverpool still on, but gone a bit colder after Dortmund has been let it known that they want 127 million pounds for the player — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) December 19, 2019

Sancho is maybe the most exciting teenager on the planet, but £127m is a truly ludicrous sum for any footballer – especially one who is still 19-years-old.

This term, he’s the only player in Europe’s top five leagues who’s already reached double figures for both goals and assists – a remarkable achievement before Christmas.

Liverpool have just signed Takumi Minamino for £7.25m, roughly 15 times less than what Sancho will cost – so you could fully understand if out attention was turned elsewhere.

Still, if the asking price lowered to under £100m, perhaps Liverpool would go back in for the Englishman.

For now though, we’re well-stocked across the frontline and will thrive with or without him.