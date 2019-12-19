Kagawa sends brilliant tweet to Minamino about what it’s like to work under Klopp

Former Borussia Dortmund superstar Shinji Kagawa, who made his name under Jurgen Klopp, has told Takumi Minamino that he’s about to work under the world’s best manager…

This morning, Liverpool confirmed the signing of Minamino from Rb Salzburg and Reds worldwide cannot wait to see what our new no.18 has to offer.

Kagawa’s tweet roughly translates as this:

“Congrats! You are starting the best challenge! Believe in yourself and do your best under the best manager in the world!”

If Minamino does half as well under Klopp as Kagawa did, we’ll be laughing.

Under the German, Kagawa won two Bundesliga titles before earning a move to Manchester United, who stifled him by playing him in the wrong position.

Klopp makes every player he works with better, which is one of the most exciting things about the already excellent Minamino – who has plundered goals for fun over the past season and a half.

Minamino is the first Japanese player to ever represent Liverpool, and his signing will provide us another massive fanbase who will be following his every move.