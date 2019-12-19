Klopp thanks ‘fantastic’ Michael Edwards for ‘very quick, very clever’ Minamino

Takumi Minamino is a Liverpool player, and Jurgen Klopp is delighted about it.

This morning, the Japanese international was confirmed as a Red having passed his medical yesterday.

The boss has spoken in length about his new playmaker, who’ll be available from January 1 – praising not only the 24-year-old’s attributes and mentality but the role sporting director Michael Edwards played in the transfer.

“This is fabulous news – a wonderful signing. We are really, really happy about this,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Our supporters have had the chance to see him close up recently so I don’t need to sing too loudly about his qualities as they are already known.

“Takumi is a very quick, very clever player, he finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball – a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others.

“His Champions League experience is a big bonus and coming from the club and organisation he does, we know he’ll be well coached, used to an elite environment and had all the right experiences.

“It is fantastic work by our football operations team in how they’ve handled this transfer. Michael Edwards and the team deserve a lot of credit.”

Hearing Klopp wax lyrical about Minamino makes us all the more excited to see him in action.

We were so impressed by him in the Champions League that plenty of Reds called for the club to buy him, but it’s quite rare that this actually happens!

We’re not yet sure where Klopp will choose to deploy Minamino, but we reckon his role might be quite similar to that of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Xherdan Shaqiri.

That particular pair play in multiple positions, either central or on the flanks – and have to come in and out of the side regularly.

Minamino is probably most comfortable as a no.10, but considering we rarely use a formation that uses one, he’ll have to adapt himself to our demands.