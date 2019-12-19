Liverpool announce Takumi Minamino transfer with slick video

Liverpool have announced the transfer of Takumi Minamino.

The club took to Twitter this morning with a video confirming the news.

We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino 🙌 リヴァプールフットボールクラブは南野拓実選手の移籍についてレッドブル・ザルツブルクと合意に達したことを発表する pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019

Last night, the Independent alerted us that the Japanese passed his medical yesterday on Merseyside.

We’re just surprised no eagle-eyed fans snapped him at John Lennon airport!

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the 24-year-old in the post-match press-conference following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Monterrey last night – and claimed it would have been nice to field Minamino – which is about as good as a Melwood lean!

Minamino is the first first-team signing in some time, not counting Adrian, who arrived in the summer on a Bosman.

He has speed, tenacity and regularly scores and assists goals – so his arrival is going to be a real boost for Liverpool going into the second-half of the season.

Hopefully he’ll be able to make his debut in the FA Cup v Everton on January 5th.