Liverpool announce Takumi Minamino transfer with slick video

Posted by
Liverpool announce Takumi Minamino transfer with slick video

Liverpool have announced the transfer of Takumi Minamino.

The club took to Twitter this morning with a video confirming the news.

Last night, the Independent alerted us that the Japanese passed his medical yesterday on Merseyside.

We’re just surprised no eagle-eyed fans snapped him at John Lennon airport!

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the 24-year-old in the post-match press-conference following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Monterrey last night – and claimed it would have been nice to field Minamino – which is about as good as a Melwood lean!

Minamino is the first first-team signing in some time, not counting Adrian, who arrived in the summer on a Bosman.

He has speed, tenacity and regularly scores and assists goals – so his arrival is going to be a real boost for Liverpool going into the second-half of the season.

Hopefully he’ll be able to make his debut in the FA Cup v Everton on January 5th.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top