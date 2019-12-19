Liverpool hold concrete talks with Kai Havertz over mega summer transfer – Bild

We won’t get overexcited about this one too soon – as the potential figures involved make us question the story’s veracity – but Bild are a very good source when it comes to German football.

And today, they claim that there has been concrete talks with Liverpool and Kai Havertz’s agents over a potential summer switch, with SportBild previously reporting the lure of Jurgen Klopp makes Anfield the most exciting potential destination for the playmaker.

Bild say Havertz will cost €130m, which seems a lot for a player who is out of contract in 2021 and has of yet showed no signs of penning an extension.

Liverpool have of course just announced Takumi Minamino, a not dissimilar player, which again suggests to us our ‘talks’ may have been out of due diligence than anything else.

Still, it’s great to see us linked to the best talent in the world – which Havertz is one of.

Today, Jan Aage Fjortfoft said we are also looking at Jadon Sancho, another who fits in this category.