Minamino: My target is Premier League & Champions League trophies with Liverpool

Takumi Minamino wants to achieve greatness at Liverpool following the confirmation of his arrival from Rb Salzburg.

This morning, the club announced his signing and fans are very excited about seeing what he can do in 2020.

The Japan international wowed against us twice in the Champions League this year for his former Austrian side – and he was so impressive in fact – it convinced Liverpool to take the plunge.

Minamino cannot wait to get going…

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true,” he told the official website.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table and qualified from our Champions League group as winners, due to face Atletico Madrid in the Last 16 in February and March.

In many ways, the title is ours to lose considering the ten point lead over Leicester City and the 14 point gap between ourselves and Manchester City – but it’s crucial we maintain our level and keep our foot on the gas.

Pep Guardiola’s side especially are capable of going on an extraordinary run – and if they smell weakness – they’ll be rampant.

Minamino as an offensive option makes us an even more formidable opponent and provides Jurgen Klopp with greater options in the final third.