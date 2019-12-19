Mo Salah calls out Fabinho for ghosting his texts

Mo Salah took to Twitter to ask Fabinho why he wasn’t replying to his message, last night!

The Egyptian was obviously on his phone after Liverpool had just beaten Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final – and saw Fab congratulating his team-mate Roberto Firmino for the winner.

Mo thought this was an opportunity to check up on our Brazilian anchorman, who sadly hasn’t travelled to Qatar due to his injury.

Fab, I texted you on WhatsApp to ask how you’re feeling. Can you pls respond now that you’re tweeting?😃 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 18, 2019

Fabinho immediately responded though, alerting Salah that he’d got back to him on WhatsApp – and more importantly – that he’s ‘feeling better, man…’

I did answer you, Mo. Did you check? Hahaha. 😂😂 I'm feeling better, man. Very happy with the win. Great game! Let's go to the final. 💪🏾⚽️ — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) December 18, 2019

It will be brilliant to have Fabinho back, but it’s not something we can expect before the New Year.

In his absence, Jordan Henderson has actually done really well at no.6, although worryingly, with our centre-backs dropping like flies, the skipper may have to fill in at the back in the coming weeks – as he did v Monterrey yesterday.

Salah on the other hand is in exceptional form right now – and looks like the player he was during his peak at Liverpool in 2017/18. Hopefully he can maintain that level.