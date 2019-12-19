Rb Salzburg tease future transfers to Liverpool following Minamino sale

Sorry Southampton, Rb Salzburg are Liverpool’s new feeder club!

Following the confirmation that Takumi Minamino has joined us from the Austrians, making him the third current Red to have passed through their club – they tweeted out an invitation for us to take more of their stars in the future…

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both played for Rb Salzburg, developing their reputations and signing for Southampton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Both shone and were bought by Jurgen Klopp, who clearly has his eye on developments at their club!

If Minamino can be half as successful as Mane, we’ll be over the moon – and in fairness – with three goals in his past three starts, Keita is starting to show his unlimited potential too.

There’s a few great players at Rb Salzburg we’d be interested in having, such as Erling Haaland and Hwang Hee-chan – but we imagine some other big European clubs will be snapping them up imminently.