(Video) Klopp makes beeline for GK: ‘All you need is Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker’

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Alisson’s performance v Monterrey last night.

The Reds won 2-1, but our Brazilian stopper was peppered by shots from all angles and did excellently to keep all but one of them out.

“All you need is Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker. He was there in the decisive moments. A really hard game and then you can bring on the boys,” said Klopp after the game, as reported by Neil Jones.

And if you see the manner in which the boss ran to Alisson after full-time, you can see who he believed deserved most of the credit for our win!

It’s great to see our no.1 in such terrific form right now. With our defence changing every game due to rotation and injuries, it’s pivotal we have the world’s best behind them.