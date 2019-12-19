(Video) Minamino sends a message in English to Liverpool fans

Takumi Minamino is a linguist!

The Japanese can obviously speak his native tongue, fluent German and has decent English by the looks of it as well.

This morning, the 24-year-old sent a message in English to Liverpool fans via LFCTV, telling us he’s ‘looking forward to playing in Anfield,’ and promising he’ll ‘give his best for Liverpool’.

We know there have been problems in the past with some players not being able to speak either German or English following their transfers to Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp – so this is a real positive.

Everyone is massively excited to see Minamino, but patience is likely the key. Klopp has a history of enabling his players plenty of time to settle before deploying them regularly – and considering the massive fixtures we’re set to play in January – he may well begin as more of a bench player.