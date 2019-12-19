(Video) Minamino’s best bits in 2019/20: Wondergoals, left-footed assists & more

If you needed your appetites whetted for Takumi Minamino’s imminent arrival, this video might help.

This morning, Liverpool confirmed the arrival of our new no.18, who’s been Rb Salzburg’s most exciting player this term alongside Erling Haaland.

Minamino has over 20 goals/assists already in 2019/20 – and in the video below – you’ll see some of the best of them.

Clearly he can shoot from range, beat a player from a standing or running start and hit passes with either foot.

His speed is also a massive plus – and we really, really hope to see him at Anfield in the FA Cup 3rd Round v Everton on January 5th.