Divock Origi admits he discussed his Liverpool future with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool hero Divock Origi has admitted that he discussed his future with Jurgen Klopp, and one of the possibilities was the Belgian leaving Anfield.

The forward has struggled for a regular spot in the first team over the last few years, but has seen more chances pop up since his incredible run at the tail end of last season.

But the former Lille prodigy has admitted that it hasn’t always been easy for him at Liverpool. “For me it is always about evolving and where that progression ends we don’t really know,” he told the Telegraph.

“I worked off my gut feeling and my gut feeling was to stay. When I make a decision, I just go with it. If I start doubting something, it is not good.

“We had discussions with the club and obviously there were some other talks, internally with the management. But to grow my career, I knew what I needed to do. I just had to go back to that feeling. It was generally just me making the decision.”

Thank goodness the Belgian international decided to kick on at Anfield – without his goals last season, we may not have reached the Champions League final, let alone win it!

Even his goals against the likes of Everton and Newcastle were vital for our Premier League title ambitions – of which we only just missed out on usurping Manchester City.

Origi has become an important member of Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad at Liverpool and I hope he remains at the club for as long as possible.