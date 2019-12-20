(Images) The best Minamino fan-art as LFC supporters go wild for Japan superstar signing

It’s still fresh that Takumi Minamino has completed his transfer to Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg, and a good number of Reds supporters are excited by the move.

The transfer has an extra bit of weight attached to it as Minamino is set to become the first every Japanese footballer to play for the club – an incredible feat.

Some talented Liverpool fans have shared their artwork on social media for the Japan superstar – and here are some of our favourites:

Minamino has had 20 goal involvements in 22 games this season: ⚽️ 9 goals

🎯 11 assists Excited to see him at Anfield 🔴 #Liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/DJpFPP70dI — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 15, 2019