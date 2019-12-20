Liverpool predicted XI v. Flamengo – Virgil van Dijk set to return for Club World Cup final

Predicted how Jurgen Klopp will line up is never an easy as the German likes to rotate his squad a lot, but it should be a little easier for a cup final.

The Reds take on Flamengo in Qatar this weekend, and it’s safe to say that it’s our biggest game since the last time we won silverware – why anybody is rubbishing the FIFA Club World Cup is beyond me.

There is no doubt that Alisson will start in between the sticks for Liverpool, and I think he’ll have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, we’ll have captain Jordan Henderson back where he belongs and it’ll be Naby Keita and Gini Wijaldum alongside him. Should Gini not pass the late fitness test, I think James Milner would be our next best shout for the midfield trio.

Up top, we’ll have a return of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino to join Mohamed Salah. That’s my opinion anyway!

There is no such thing as an easy game, but we shouldn’t find it as difficult as we did against Monterrey against the Brazilians.

They’re a better team, no doubt, but with a near-full-strength Liverpool side, I’m not sure they’ll be able to compete. Let’s hope I don’t eat my words!