Some West Ham fans are fuming at postponement of Liverpool fixture

Some West Ham fans are fuming at postponement of Liverpool fixture

Some West Ham supporters are fuming because the Premier League has suspended their fixture against Liverpool which was meant to take place this coming weekend.

The game has to be rearranged because of the Reds’ involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup – something which we should be helped with!

It’s of my opinion that the FA and Premier League should help their sides in the intercontinental tournament as it’s only a good thing if we win it.

The West Ham game was shifted, but our quarter-final against Aston Villa in the League Cup was not – and, quite literally, our U23 squad was beaten 5-0.

I’m not sure anyone can claim the FA or Premier League have a pro-Liverpool agenda after that.

But some supporters of the Hammers believe they’re being hard done by this weekend as they’d like to get their game over and done with.

Here’s what they had to say:

Sense did prevail in the end:

Perhaps it’s got something to do with the fact that it’s against Liverpool? Anfield isn’t exactly an promising venue for anyone other than the tenants.

To be fair, it is unfortunate for West Ham that they’re unable to play a game for almost two weeks before their Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League, but I’d say it’s better then Liverpool being ran into the ground. Sort yourselves out a friendly, lads.

