Some West Ham fans are fuming at postponement of Liverpool fixture

Some West Ham supporters are fuming because the Premier League has suspended their fixture against Liverpool which was meant to take place this coming weekend.

The game has to be rearranged because of the Reds’ involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup – something which we should be helped with!

It’s of my opinion that the FA and Premier League should help their sides in the intercontinental tournament as it’s only a good thing if we win it.

The West Ham game was shifted, but our quarter-final against Aston Villa in the League Cup was not – and, quite literally, our U23 squad was beaten 5-0.

I’m not sure anyone can claim the FA or Premier League have a pro-Liverpool agenda after that.

But some supporters of the Hammers believe they’re being hard done by this weekend as they’d like to get their game over and done with.

Here’s what they had to say:

I’m confused here,

If Liverpool could field a weakened team like they did last night, why couldn’t they against us in the league the weekend?

What’s the ruling that stops that from happening?

I've no idea what or why.

Because the Premier League have an agenda to assist Liverpool. The football league however is a different entity, and the idea of pushing forward a club that last year was in the EFL as able to beat the big boys is in their interest. In short, corruption in football is rife.

Also other teams have had action taken for fielding such an under strength team. Why has this not been levelled at Liverpool? West Ham would never have been allowed to field that side and call games off because of a non domestic Mickey mouse game

Sense did prevail in the end:

Because they didn't have enough time to replay last nights game before next round without having two games in two or three days. League games can be rearranged right up until the end of the season.

Perhaps it’s got something to do with the fact that it’s against Liverpool? Anfield isn’t exactly an promising venue for anyone other than the tenants.

To be fair, it is unfortunate for West Ham that they’re unable to play a game for almost two weeks before their Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League, but I’d say it’s better then Liverpool being ran into the ground. Sort yourselves out a friendly, lads.