(Video) 2015 Minamino interview proof Japan superstar was destined for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino has had his eye on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp for some time, it seems. The young Japan susperstar told journalists in 2015 that he’d love to play for the Reds under the German boss.

In the interview, Minamino was asked where he’d like to end up (in the future) – and he says Liverpool and names Klopp as the reason as to why.

Dreams can come true, and Minamino is living proof of it – the fact that his “I’ve always wanted to play for Liverpool” line is actually legit makes the deal that big more sweeter.

Take a watch of the video below: