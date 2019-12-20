(Video) “Absolutely class!” – Jurgen Klopp buzzing with Mohamed Salah reception in Qatar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thrilled with the reception star man Mohamed Salah has received in Qatar, as the Reds look to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Egyptian seemingly has a lot of fans in that part of the world, and the warm welcome he received seemed to give him an extra boost on the pitch as he channelled his inner Andres Iniesta at times against Monterrey.

The boss saying it’s “absolutely class” on it’s own is entertaining enough – he’s an adopted Scouser now!

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sports):