(Video) Celeb LFC fan David Vuj starts Mexican wave v. Monterrey in Qatar

Well known Liverpool fan and media personality David Vujanic attended the Reds’ FIFA Club World Cup fixture in Qatar and tried to start a Mexican wave.

This was against Mexican outfit Monterrey so I feel it may have been slightly tongue in cheek, but it didn’t start off too strongly!

But Vuj persevered and eventually got the wave started – the wave them managed to make its way around the whole stadium. Anyone watching on the BBC may remember the commentary team mentioning it,

Take a watch of Vuj’s video below:

