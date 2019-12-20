(Video) “Complete player” – Wenger gushes over Liverpool star Mo Salah

Arsene Wenger has never hidden his admiration for Liverpool, and since his departure from Arsenal he seems to have become even more open about all things Red.

The former Gunners boss sat down with Jurgen Klopp in Qatar to have a chat about Mohamed Salah.

And while the boss spoke about the atmosphere that the Egyptian received, Wenger likened him to Lionel Messi.

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sports):