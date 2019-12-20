(Video) “It’s Liverpool’s to lose” – Yaya Toure backs Reds in Premier League tile race

Former Manchester City stalwart Yaya Toure has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season, ahead of his old club and Leicester City.

The Reds currently sit pretty atop the table, ten points clear of the Foxes, and it seems everyone but Liverpool fans are confident that we’ll do the job!

But it’s easy to say it from the outside; this trophy has evaded us for song long – we know better than to get too comfortable!

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):